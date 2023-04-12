A History Of Dominion's $1.6B Defamation Fight With Fox

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 12, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Jurors will soon be selected in Delaware for Dominion Voting Systems Corp.'s $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News Network and Fox Corp. over the network's broadcasting of false 2020 election vote-rigging claims, one of several defamation lawsuits across the country involving voting system providers, news networks, their top stars, and conspiracy-minded guests and supporters of former President Donald Trump....

