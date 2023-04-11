Judge Wants Sabre To Pay Fees In Airline's $1 Antitrust Win

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (April 11, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has recommended that airline booking giant Sabre should cover the costs of attorney fees for US Airways, which pursued antitrust claims that ultimately resulted in a mere $1 jury award after more than a decade of litigation....

