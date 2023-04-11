Allergan To Get Bulk Of $39M Drug Patent Win Over Sandoz

By Daniel Ducassi (April 11, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Allergan and Duke University told a Colorado federal judge how they plan to split a recent $39 million verdict in their patent suit against generic drugmaker Sandoz, with Allergan getting almost all of the award....

