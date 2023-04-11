Texas Instruments Says It Didn't Break Chem Recycle Deal

By Lauren Castle (April 11, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Texas Instruments said it didn't trash a deal with chemical waste recycler Envirodigm, telling a state appeals court on Tuesday that its decision to stop using a transporter that was part of the arrangement with Envirodigm didn't amount to a breach of contract....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS