Ohio Investment Managers Accused Of 10-Year, $72M Fraud

By Ryan Harroff (April 11, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Seven people were arrested Tuesday and an eighth is "in the process of turning himself in" for allegedly running a decadelong investment fraud scheme which bilked over 200 investors out of $72 million, according to an announcement and indictment released by the Ohio attorney general....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS