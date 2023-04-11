Standing May Prove To Be Abortion Pill Ruling's Achilles' Heel

By Hannah Albarazi (April 11, 2023, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Nationwide access to a widely used abortion pill could be cut off as early as Friday if a Texas federal judge's order blocking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decades-old approval of mifepristone takes effect, but appellate experts say even the Fifth Circuit's conservative judges may not be convinced that the anti-abortion plaintiffs that brought the case have standing....

