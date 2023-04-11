Whirlpool Liable For $175K Dishwasher Fire, Insurer Says

By Riley Murdock (April 11, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Universal North America Insurance Co. hit Whirlpool Corp. with a lawsuit in South Carolina federal court over roughly $175,000 in fire damage to an insured home, claiming faulty circuitry in the appliance manufacturer's dishwasher was responsible for the blaze....

