Purdue Loses Case To Stop Generic OxyContin

By Andrew Karpan (April 11, 2023, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt Purdue Pharma lost its legal effort to use patent laws to block an Indian drugmaker from launching a generic version of OxyContin when a federal judge in Delaware decided on Tuesday that some of the patents covering the drug's newer "abuse-deterrent" features could be found in decade-old academic articles and patent paperwork....

