Legal Services Co. Renews Theft Claims After Deal Collapses

By Madison Arnold (April 12, 2023, 4:04 PM EDT) -- After a related settlement between them fell apart, Veritas Legal Plan Inc. has launched a Florida federal lawsuit against Freedom Legal Plans LLC once again claiming its onetime partner violated an agreement to market Veritas' programs and then began directly competing with it....

