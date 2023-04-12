Starbucks Names Ex-Pfizer, Medtronic Atty As GC

By Michele Gorman (April 12, 2023, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Starbucks Corp. has found as its next legal department leader a lawyer whose resume includes stints at Pfizer and Fannie Mae, the coffee behemoth said Wednesday, as a unionization campaign continues and a year after the company replaced its former general counsel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS