Activist Loeb Wants To Take SiriusPoint Insurance Co. Private

By Renee Hickman (April 12, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP-led activist investor Daniel Loeb is seeking to take insurance company SiriusPoint private, according to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that comes just under three years after his specialty reinsurer Third Point Reinsurance merged with Sirius International Group to create SiriusPoint Ltd....

