Epiq Willing To Disgorge Fees After Abuse Claimants ID'd

By Brian Steele (April 12, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Epiq Corporate Restructuring is "willing to agree" to disgorge all post-petition fees and expenses for work in the bankruptcy case of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, after the legal services company accidentally published a list of more than 120 people who say they were sexually abused within the church as children....

