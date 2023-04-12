Mich. Livestock Farms Challenge Manure Regs

By Tom Lotshaw (April 12, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Farm Bureau and nearly 170 partners are trying to undo new permit conditions for concentrated animal feeding operations after a state appeals court said the conditions were actually improperly developed rules in an opinion Michigan regulators are appealing, claiming it threatens their ability to protect the state's waters....

