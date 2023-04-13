Fla. Trader Ordered To Pay $16M For Commodity Pool Fraud

By David Minsky (April 12, 2023, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court has ordered a Miami trader and his companies to pay a more than $16 million penalty in a suit brought by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over allegations that he convinced investors to pour money into a nonexistent investment pool and spent the cash on personal expenses....

