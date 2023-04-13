Animal Groups Fight 8th Circ. Revival Of 'Ag-Gag' Law

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 13, 2023, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Animal rights groups urged the Eighth Circuit to reject Iowa's plea to revive a state law that makes it a crime to engage in video and audio recording "on trespassed property," saying the law is part of a "concerted effort to suppress political advocacy," such as animal rights advocacy....

