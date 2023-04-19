Alito Extends Freeze On Abortion Pill Rulings

By Hannah Albarazi (April 19, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday further stayed lower courts' decisions to block access to a widely used abortion medication after the U.S. Department of Justice, pharmaceutical executives and former U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials warned that allowing courts to upend the FDA's approval would elicit regulatory chaos....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS