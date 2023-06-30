Supreme Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Plan

By Jon Hill (June 30, 2023, 10:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority with its plan to forgive more than $400 billion in federal loans held by millions of Americans, delivering a massive blow to one of President Joe Biden's most ambitious policies....

