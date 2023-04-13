DOJ To Take 5th Circ. Abortion Pill Ruling To Supreme Court

By Hannah Albarazi (April 13, 2023, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it intends to seek emergency relief from the U.S. Supreme Court following a Fifth Circuit decision that stayed a Texas judge's order to halt sales of the abortion pill mifepristone, but cuts off access to telehealth abortion care and bars the distribution of the pill by mail....

