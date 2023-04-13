Pa. Senate Dems Want Philly Drug Injection Site Blocked

By Mike Curley (April 13, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic Pennsylvania state senators is asking a federal court not to allow any settlement that would permit nonprofit Safehouse to open a drug injection site in Philadelphia, saying such a site is clearly in violation of state and federal law, and any exemption to those laws should be considered by the legislature, not the courts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS