Philly Children's Hospital Gets Punitive Damages Reduced

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 13, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Punitive damages the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia owes in a workplace discrimination case have been reduced from $500,000 to $90,000, after a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday ruled that while the hospital is not entitled to the new trial it requested, the jury's punitive award was too high for such a case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS