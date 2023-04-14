Attys Owe $2.5K For Improper Conduct In Student Debtor Suit

By David Minsky (April 14, 2023, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ordered a Mississippi attorney and his co-counsel to pay $2,500 for unprofessional conduct, including improperly canceling depositions, stemming from a hearing this week over phone call evidence allegedly held by a law firm accused of running a student debt telemarketing scam....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS