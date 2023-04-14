Sysco Barred From Dragging Burford Into Broiler Chicken Suit

By Caleb Symons (April 14, 2023, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal judge overseeing antitrust claims against some of American's largest suppliers of chicken meat has declined to hear a separate lawsuit in which Sysco Corp. says the litigation funder Burford Capital Ltd. is illegally blocking it from settling its price-fixing allegations....

