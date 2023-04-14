How Delaware Inc. Shapes Dominion's Battle With Fox News

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 14, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Home to more than a million corporations and business entities, Delaware takes the idea of corporate identity seriously — a fact now playing out in Dominion Voting Systems' bid to hold Fox Corp. accountable for Fox News broadcasts about purported vote-rigging during the 2020 presidential election....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS