Cities Have Discretion Over Pot Licenses, Mich. Panel Says

By Jonathan Capriel (April 14, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Michigan municipalities that opt into the state's marijuana licensing program can set the criteria for choosing which businesses get to operate in their jurisdictions, a state appeals court has ruled, tossing a bid by cannabis companies who lost out on permits in a process they said violated state law....

