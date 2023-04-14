GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman (April 14, 2023, 1:56 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court ruled that constitutional challenges to the structure of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Federal Trade Commission can be brought in federal court without first going through administrative appeals, and Validity Finance became the first U.S. commercial litigation funder to achieve Certified B Corporation status....

