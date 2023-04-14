Mich. Residents Can't Sue City Over Electric Fee

By Danielle Ferguson (April 14, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel has said a class of residents cannot sue the city of East Lansing for a fee the city imposed on an electric utility that was passed onto consumers, saying the rate payers aren't a party to the franchise fee contract between the utility and the city....

