MoneyGram Atty Refiles As Plaintiff After CFPB Rips FOIA Suit

By Anna Bongardino (April 14, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Vinson & Elkins partner representing MoneyGram in a records request suit against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has dropped the company's suit and launched a new complaint naming himself as the plaintiff in response to the agency's argument in its dismissal bid that the request was filed by the money services giant's attorney instead of the company itself....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS