Fed. Circ. Confirms Review Of Judge Newman's Fitness

By Ryan Davis (April 14, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit confirmed Friday that an investigation has been initiated into allegations in a complaint by Chief Judge Kimberly Moore that 95-year-old Judge Pauline Newman's health has left her unable to function effectively on the bench, including concerns about possible cognitive impairment....

