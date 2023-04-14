Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB Ax Of Insecticide Patent Claims

By Jasmin Jackson (April 14, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has backed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision wiping out part of an insecticide patent owned by an agriculture technology maker, affirming the board's claim construction and finding that contradictory evidence is not enough to overturn the invalidation....

