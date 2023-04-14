4th Circ. Backs UVA In Student Suit Alleging Anti-Swiss Bias

By Patrick Hoff (April 14, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit upheld the University of Virginia's win over a Swiss former doctoral student's suit claiming he lost his research assistant position because he complained about his Italian supervisor's disparaging remarks concerning his national origin, finding Friday the student failed to show that his reports led to the termination....

