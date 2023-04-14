Latvian Energy Co. Sells Its Gas Distribution Biz For €120M

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 14, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- JSC Latvijas Gaze, which says it is a leader in the Baltic energy industry, announced on Friday that it will sell its wholly owned subsidiary JSC Gaso to privately owned energy company JSC Eesti Gaas for a base consideration of €120 million ($131.9 million) in order to focus on its core business of gas wholesale and retail trading....

