Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Girard Sharp's Dena Sharp

By Mike Curley (April 25, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The youngest of eight children, Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp isn't the first attorney in her family — an older brother and sister are also lawyers — and she said her mother has joked that she "doesn't know what they did wrong" to have three lawyers as children....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS