Pa. Labor Firm Failed To Protect Personal Data, Suit Says

By Chart Riggall (April 17, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia labor and employment firm was hit with a putative class action alleging that its failure to safeguard confidential data led to a 2021 breach that exposed the personal information of tens of thousands of clients, witnesses and others connected to cases the firm has handled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS