Ohio Panel Rules Nurse Didn't Break Noncompete At New Job

By Ryan Harroff (April 17, 2023, 1:48 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appeals court backed a certified nurse practitioner's victory against her former employer, an allergist, ruling that the nurse's new job at an ear, nose and throat practice did not violate her noncompete agreement and the allergist cannot broaden the provision's scope....

