Geothermal Energy Co. Says Co-Founder Isn't Doing His Job

By Thy Vo (April 17, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based geothermal energy company is suing one of its co-founders in Colorado federal court alleging that he has stymied the company's progress by shirking his responsibilities, the second lawsuit in a bitter dispute between the company's founders over ownership of a lucrative lease deal....

