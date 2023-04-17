6th Circ. Backs Morgan Stanley Worker's Arbitration Loss

By Ryan Harroff (April 17, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit stood by a lower court's refusal to vacate an arbitration award in Morgan Stanley's favor for a financial adviser who sought $15 million over unfair discipline, ruling Monday that the district court properly followed the Federal Arbitration Act's review standards....

