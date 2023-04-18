Ch. 11 Trustee Says Kwok Can't Plead Fifth To Duck Contempt

By Rick Archer (April 17, 2023, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The trustee of the bankruptcy estate of exiled Chinese businessman Ho Wan Kwok has asked a Connecticut bankruptcy judge to reject Kwok's arguments that he can't produce documents in his Chapter 11 case because he could incriminate himself in a fraud case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS