Insurer Can't Duck $2.7M Suit Coverage, Fla. Court Told

By Emily Enfinger (April 17, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- An accelerator firm urged a Florida federal court to keep alive its fight for coverage for a $2.7 million suit alleging that it made misrepresentations to a client about certain financial transactions, saying its insurer hasn't proved that each underlying allegation falls entirely within a professional services exclusion....

