Power Integrations Slams IP Edge's 'Sham' Dismissal Bid

By Hailey Konnath (April 17, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Power Integrations has urged a Delaware federal court not to toss its suit against IP Edge and a consortium of what it called "sham" patent holding companies, ripping the companies' recent offer to enter into covenants promising not to sue Power Integrations for infringement as "another sham."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS