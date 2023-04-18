UFCW Local Fights Outsourcing At Colorado Kroger Affiliate

By Emily Brill (April 18, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A United Food and Commercial Workers local asked a Colorado federal judge to stop a Kroger-owned supermarket chain from outsourcing work in the stores' gardening centers, claiming that assigning work to the National Garden Service violates collective bargaining agreements protecting unit work in Denver and other cities....

