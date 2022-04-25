2nd Circ. OKs Firing Gay Catholic School Teacher, Court Told

In a supplemental brief, Charlotte Catholic High School said that the principle of "expressive association" now applies to employers and allows them to fire workers who don't adhere to the employers' views after the Second Circuit issued an opinion on Slattery v. Hochul on Feb. 27.
"Requiring the Diocese to 'employ' teachers who 'have acted against the very mission of its organization' 'imposes severe burdens on (the Diocese's) right to freedom of expressive association,'" Charlotte Catholic said, quoting Slattery. "In short, the Diocese 'has a right to limit its employees to people who share its views and will effectively convey its message.'"
The principle of expressive association was articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1950s and dictated that people are free to come together to express ideas without interference from the state.
According to the brief, Lonnie Billard, the fired teacher, had told the Fourth Circuit that expressive association didn't apply to employment relationships, meaning, in his case, the Catholic diocese that ran the school where he worked couldn't fire him because it didn't want to be associated with a gay man. He used expressive association as a defense, the brief said, against the diocese's attempt at overturning his lower court pretrial victory.
In the current appeals court battle, the brief said, Billard had cited the 2021 Northern District of New York case Slattery v. Cuomo, which upheld a state law that banned employment discrimination based on reproductive health decisions such as abortion.
Slattery appealed, leading to the Second Circuit's February decision.
Billard sued Charlotte Catholic, the school system and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte in 2017 alleging the school fired him after more than a decade working for it because he had announced his upcoming wedding on social media.
In 2021, a North Carolina federal judge granted Billard summary judgment, rejecting Charlotte Catholic's church autonomy and First Amendment defenses and finding the school had discriminated against him in violation of Title VII.
In granting Billard a pretrial victory, the judge cited the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which extended Title VII's protections to cover sexual orientation and gender identity.
The case was set to head to trial for a jury to decide what relief Billard was owed when the school appealed to the Fourth Circuit last year.
Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Charlotte Catholic is represented by Luke W. Goodrich, Nicholas R. Reaves and Laura Wolk Slavis of The Becket Fund For Religious Liberty and Joshua Daniel Davey of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP.
Billard is represented by S. Luke Largess of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen PLLC, Joshua A. Block and Daniel Mach of the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and Kristi Graunke of the ACLU of North Carolina Legal Foundation.
The case is Billard v. Charlotte Catholic High School et al., case number 22-1440, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
