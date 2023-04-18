Associate Attrition Rate Down In '22, But Numbers Still High

By Adrian Cruz (April 18, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Following historic high levels of associates leaving their firms and equally strong hiring rates recorded in 2021, numbers in both areas declined in 2022, although they still remain above average, according to a report released Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS