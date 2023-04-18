Rowan Wilson Confirmed As First Black NY Chief Judge

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 18, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The New York State Senate confirmed Rowan Wilson as the new chief judge of the state in a full floor vote on Tuesday evening, a relatively smooth ascension for the sitting high court judge after the governor's last pick was rejected....

