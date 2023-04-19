PTAB Upholds DNA Testing Patents Key To $272M Ravgen Win

By Jasmin Jackson (April 19, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rejected biotechnology company Streck's contention that nearly 30 claims in a Ravgen genetic testing patent are obvious or anticipated, siding with the patent owner in yet another challenge to the testing system it had used to score $272 million in infringement damages in underlying litigation....

