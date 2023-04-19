Justices Urged To Undo PTAB Ax Of Gun Stabilizer Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (April 19, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Pistol stabilizing company SB Tactical has called for the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision upholding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to invalidate two of its gun stabilizing patents, arguing that the board wrongly shifted the burden of establishing invalidity off of challenger Sig Sauer....

