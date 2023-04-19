Ohio Appeals Court Tosses Union Double Pay Charge

By Beverly Banks (April 19, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- An International Union of Operating Engineers local lost its appeal of a lower court decision that tossed its unfair labor practice charge over double pay during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an Ohio appellate court saying the union didn't use the grievance process to resolve its claims....

