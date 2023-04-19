UMich Teacher's Discrimination Claims Sent To State Court

By Danielle Ferguson (April 19, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday sent half a University of Michigan lecturer's allegations that he was harassed by coworkers and denied promotion opportunities because he is Black back to a state court to avoid confusion between state and federal claims....

