Ore. Licenses First Psilocybin Therapy Facilitators

By Mike Curley (April 19, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Health Authority has announced that it has issued the first three licenses for facilitators in its psilocybin program, who will help patients receive therapy through the use of the psychedelic found in mushrooms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS