Pa. Justices Sanction County, Atty For Voting Machine Audit

By Matthew Santoni (April 19, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Commissioners and an attorney representing Fulton County, Pennsylvania, in a suit challenging the state's decertification of Dominion voting machines violated court orders when they allowed a third party to inspect the equipment, which was being held as evidence in a separate lawsuit, and now must pay legal bills for the state and Dominion, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ordered Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS