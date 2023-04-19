HSBC Says Asia Reorg Would Be Harmful, Rebutting Investor

By Al Barbarino (April 19, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- HSBC on Wednesday hit back at its largest shareholder for calling the bank "closed-minded" and pushing for a separately listed Asia business, stating it has in fact considered the proposal with an "open mind" but believes the proposal would be bad for the bank, its shareholders and customers....

